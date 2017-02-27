Man sentenced in death of band director

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was an emotional day in a Nueces County Courtroom for the family of Jesus Lopez, a beloved band teacher at Veterans Memorial High School. Lopez's life was tragically taken a year-and-a-half ago in a traffic accident.

On Monday, 27-year-old Luis Garza plead guilty to the accident that took Lopez's life. At that court hearing, Lopez's family spoke to Garza.

Our Bill Churchwell has a recap.

