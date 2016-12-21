Man sentenced to 10 years for intoxication assault now asking court for Shock Probtation

(Photo: Jackson, Terralynnd)

KIII NEWS - A Corpus Christi man that pleaded guilty to an intoxication assault that caused serious injuries to two men is now asking the court for shock probation.

Adrian garza, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for a drunk driving crash in 2014. Garza was driving while intoxicated and crashed into two men who were pushing a stalled car on Staples St. Both men suffered leg amputations because of their injuries.

Today, Garza asked a judge to give him Shock Probation, which means he has served a small portion of his ten year sentence and would like to serve probation for the remaining time left on his sentence.