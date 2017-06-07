CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At the Nueces County Courthouse.

22-year old Tyler Schultz has been sentenced for the shooting death of a homeless man.

Detectives say that shooting broke out in November 2016 after Schultz got into an argument with 39-year old Jeremiah Bates. Bates was fatally shot in the neck.

Family and friends of Bates say he suffered from schizophrenia.

A jury sentenced Schultz to 25-years in prison. He must also pay a $5,000 dollar fine.

© 2017 KIII-TV