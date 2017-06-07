CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At the Nueces County Courthouse.
22-year old Tyler Schultz has been sentenced for the shooting death of a homeless man.
Detectives say that shooting broke out in November 2016 after Schultz got into an argument with 39-year old Jeremiah Bates. Bates was fatally shot in the neck.
Family and friends of Bates say he suffered from schizophrenia.
A jury sentenced Schultz to 25-years in prison. He must also pay a $5,000 dollar fine.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs