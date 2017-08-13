Man shoots and kills mother

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An elderly woman is dead after being shot in the back of her head by her son. According to police, the woman is 94 years old and her son is 75.

The incident happened on High Arch Court, which is close to Holly Road.

Officials say the man took several pills before the incident and called the police himself. He's being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Neighbors say the woman didn't live at the home where the shooting happened. They add the neighborhood is a quiet area and there's rarely any crime.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

