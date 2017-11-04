Man shot during overnight robbery

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man is recovering this morning after being shot during a robbery.

That shooting happened just after one at a home on 20th near Morris Street. Investigators say two men armed with guns broke into a home and shot a 23-year old in the stomach.

The victim was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline. He is expected to be ok.

The shooters were able to get away.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

