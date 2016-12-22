Man shot in late night home invasion

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are on the scene of a late night home invasion that sent one man to an area hospital. That break-in happened at a home on Barons near Ayers just after 11:30.

Detectives say four men dressed in masks stormed into the house demanding goods. That is when one of the men shot the homeowner in the shoulder and hand.

The victim was transported to Christus Spohn Memorlal Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could help detectives.