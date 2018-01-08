Man stabbed during early morning attack

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi man is recovering Tuesday morning after being stabbed.

That attack happened just after one at a home on Florida Avenue near Ayers. Investigators say the 26-year old victim --who has not been identified-- was stabbed once in the leg.

He was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say several people have been arrested in connection with the attack.



