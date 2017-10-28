Man Stabbed in Walmart Parking lot

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 48-year old man suffered stab wounds early Saturday morning, a little after 10 a.m. in the 6100 block of Saratoga. The victim was said to be an acquaintance of the suspect, and was stabbed after and argument ensued.

The victim suffered severe stab wounds, but non life threatening and was transported to Spohn Shoreline. The suspect was apprehended by Corpus Christi Police and is currently in custody.

A CCPD officer at the scene claimed the suspect should be receiving an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

