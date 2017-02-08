Man stabbed several times in the neck

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A brutal stabbing on the City's northside has police searching for a suspect. The violence broke out just before 6pm in the 1400 block of MLK. Police say a 47-year-old man was stabbed in the neck several times. That victim was rushed to CHRISTUS Spohn Memorial and sent directly into surgery. He is in critical condition. Police are investigating what sparked the attack.

