Man struck by car, killed while trying to cross the street

KIII NEWS - The intersection of Staples and Everhart was closed for some time Saturday night as police investigated a fatal pedestrian accident.
Police confirm that a male was killed as he was hit while trying to cross the street. They say the investigation is still on going and it it unclear at this time whether the driver will face any charges.
Investigators say the driver did the right thing by stopping, alerting authorities, and staying at the scene.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs