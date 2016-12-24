KIII
Man struck by car, killed while trying to cross the street

One man was killed while trying to cross a busy intersection Saturday night.

KIII 10:39 PM. CST December 24, 2016

KIII NEWS - The intersection of Staples and Everhart was closed for some time Saturday night as police investigated a fatal pedestrian accident.

Police confirm that a male was killed as he was hit while trying to cross the street. They say the investigation is still on going and it it unclear at this time whether the driver will face any charges.

Investigators say the driver did the right thing by stopping, alerting authorities, and staying at the scene.


