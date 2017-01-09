Man struck, killed while trying to change tire on side of road

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One man is dead after he was hit a car early Monday morning on SPID near Weber and Carroll Lane.

3 News was first on the scene when detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department said the victim was attempting to change a tire on the side of the road around five Monday morning.

The victim was hit by a passing vehicle and taken to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Detectives say so far, no charges have been filed as the other driver did stop to render aid.