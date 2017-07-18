Man suffers 3rd degree burns in early morning apartment fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An elderly man remains in the hospital this morning with 3rd degree burns after his couch caught fire.

That blaze broke out just after 3 a.m. at a townhome on Corban near Ayers.

Investigators say the townhomes sprinkler system was able to put out the flames before firefigthers arrived. Residents were evacuated as a precaution due to heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the same apartment complex where a 33-year old man was shot and killed late Sunday night.

© 2017 KIII-TV