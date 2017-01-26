Man suffers minor injuries after being struck by SUV

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police say a man escaped serious injury Thursday night after he was struck by an SUV. The crash happened on McArdle right behind the La Palmera Mall. According to authorities the driver that struck the man was an out-of-towner and looking for a business when the crash occurred. That driver was cited for failing to yeild the right of way since the man was walking in the crosswalk.

