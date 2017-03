CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 27-year-old Joseph Cancino, the man accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Roddy Rodriguez, was in the 94th District Court Thursday morning.

Cancino allegedly shot Rodriguez outside of a nightclub in Annaville on July 9, 2016. His trial has been set to begin April 18.

