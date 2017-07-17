Man taken into custody after four-hour standoff in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - A man was taken into custody Monday after hours at a standoff with Kingsville police, the Kleberg County Sheriff's Department and even Texas Rangers.

The standoff began around noon at an apartment on King and 5th streets. The man, who police said was threatening to harm himself, was taken into custody around 4 p.m.

Authorities blocked off area streets to ensure not only residents' safety but the safety of responders as well.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

