Man taken to hospital following shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting that occurred on Grand Junction Drive.
According to officers, the man was out for a walk when a car pulled up and shot the man. Officers found shell casing at the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out,
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest.
