Man uninjured after dodging oncoming train

JIM WELLS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A man is lucky to be alive after a near miss with an oncoming train near Highway 44 and F.M. 2507.
According to the Alice-Echo News Journal, a 33-year old man from San Diego was traveling along the highway Thursday morning when his truck suffered a blowout forcing it to make a left turn and crash into the median, across a lane of traffic and onto the tracks.
Troopers say the man was able to get out of the truck with some help before a train came down the tracks and struck his ride.
The driver, who has not been identified, was uninjured.
© 2018 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs