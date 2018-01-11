Man uninjured after dodging oncoming train

PHOTO COURTESY: JIM WELLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

JIM WELLS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A man is lucky to be alive after a near miss with an oncoming train near Highway 44 and F.M. 2507.

According to the Alice-Echo News Journal, a 33-year old man from San Diego was traveling along the highway Thursday morning when his truck suffered a blowout forcing it to make a left turn and crash into the median, across a lane of traffic and onto the tracks.

Troopers say the man was able to get out of the truck with some help before a train came down the tracks and struck his ride.

The driver, who has not been identified, was uninjured.

