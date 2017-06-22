KIII
Man vandalizes North Beach business

While our 3News crew was working on a story out on North Beach they found themselves in a tense situation.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:12 PM. CDT June 22, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - While our 3News crew was working on a story out on North Beach they found themselves in a tense situation. They actually caught an act of vandalism as it happened. 
 
A man threw a walk shattering a window at the Yo Philly Cheesestake Restaurant. we're told this was the second time in a week that same man tried to vandalize the restaurant. The owner of the business was able to tackle the suspect and keep him at the scene until police arrived. 
 

