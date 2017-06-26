Man wanted for not showing up face charges in court is back in jail

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI - Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gozalez says 41-year old Alexis Derise has been arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday. Derise was arrested Monday afternoon just after 3:00PM at a business along the 3000 block of South Padre Island Drive.

U.S. Marshals say Derise pulled into a business and they picked him up there. He was then taken to the City Detention Center and will be booked into the Nueces County Jail.

The U.S. Marshals arrested him on a failure to appear in court warrant. He has not been given a bond.

Derise is accused of hitting 61-year old Andy Heines with his vehicle back in July 2017. Heines was the Communications Director at AEP Texas and a well known figure in the community. He was killed while riding his bike to work near Paul Jones Avenue and South Padre Island Drive.

Andy Heines Dreise has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and causing an accident involving injury or death. The trial is scheduled for June 27th.

