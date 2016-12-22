Man wanted in connection with fatal hit and run turns himself in

KIII NEWS - The Corpus Christi Police Department has confirmed that 55-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla has turned himself in.

Quintanilla was wanted in connection with the City's latest hit-and-run fatality, where a 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed.

Justin Quintero was killed early Sunday morning on Gollihar near Fannin Elementary School. Detectives said two motorcycles were driving when a Jeep turned in front of them, causing both motorcycles to strike the passenger side. That Jeep was later found abandoned.

Quintero was taken to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital with severe head trauma. He later died from his injuries.