Man wanted in shooting homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department announced Friday that 25-year-old Paris Camtrail Richardson was arrested in New Orleans on a murder warrant by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Richardson is accused of killing 17-year-old Timothy Echols, Jr. in a shooting back in February in the 2600 block of Waldron Road. Echols died from a gunshot wound to his torso.
