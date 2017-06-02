KIII
Man wanted in shooting homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

KIII Staff , KIII 11:59 AM. CDT June 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department announced Friday that 25-year-old Paris Camtrail Richardson was arrested in New Orleans on a murder warrant by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Richardson is accused of killing 17-year-old Timothy Echols, Jr. in a shooting back in February in the 2600 block of Waldron Road. Echols died from a gunshot wound to his torso.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

