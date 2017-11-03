Man wanted on sexual assault warrant

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are on the lookout for 31-year-old Robert Belhasen, a man accused of sexual assault.
According to police, Belhasen has an outstanding sexual assault warrant out for his arrest. He is described as standing five-foot ten and and is said to live in Corpus Christi as well as Ingleside.
Officers said if you know of Belhasen's whereabouts, call them at 361-886-2600.
