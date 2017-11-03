KIII
Close

Man wanted on sexual assault warrant

Officers said if you know of Belhasen's whereabouts, call them at 361-886-2600.

KIII 7:15 PM. CDT November 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are on the lookout for 31-year-old Robert Belhasen, a man accused of sexual assault.

According to police, Belhasen has an outstanding sexual assault warrant out for his arrest. He is described as standing five-foot ten and and is said to live in Corpus Christi as well as Ingleside.

Officers said if you know of Belhasen's whereabouts, call them at 361-886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories