Man wanted on warrants arrested after fleeing traffic stop

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man wanted on three warrants out of Nueces County was arrested just after midnight Sunday after leading Corpus Christi police officers on a brief chase.

Police said they spotted 32-year-old Anthony Perryman using his phone while partially stopped at the intersection Painter Drive and South Port Avenue. They tried to initiate a traffic stop but Perryman drove off, trying to elude police. He came to a stop at Brandywine Court and got out of the vehicle to continue to flee on foot.

Eventually, police said Perryman slipped and fell and was detained without incident.

During their investigation, officers said they found a .380 handgun on Perryman's floorboard. They also discovered that he had three warrants out of Nueces County for dangerous drugs, a motion to revoke probation and driving with an invalid license.

Perryman was taken to the City Detention Center for evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

