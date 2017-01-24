Mandela Day Committee donates supplies to Driscoll students

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Mandela Day Corpus Christi Committee distributed Tuesday its annual school supply donation to the Driscoll Middle School Rangers.

The group celebrates Mandela Day on a yearly basis holding an annual community celebration. A portion of the proceeds from their event goes to support student art contest prizes and donations to Corpus Christi Independent School District schools.

Driscoll Middle School Principal Bruce Wilson helped the group identify student needs, and the Mandela Day Committee made donations Tuesday to meet those needs. The items they donated included toiletry items, requested school supplies and coats. The items will be dispersed to students based on need.

