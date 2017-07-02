Many events to look forward to for the Fourth of July

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There are several events to look forward to for the 4th of July on Tuesday.

The Independence Day Patriotic Ceremony hosted by the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee on Veterans Affairs will start at 10:00 a.m. at the Ben Garza Gymnasium on 1815 Howard Street.

At 6:00 p.m. the Mayor's 40th annual Big Bang Celebration Parade will begin.

Then at 9:00 p.m., check out the Harbor Bridge's Light show.

The big finale, Mayor's Big Bang Celebration Fireworks will begin at 9:30

Check out the link for a complete list of events.

