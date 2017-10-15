Many families receive new homes after Harvey

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Families in Port Aransas are getting new homes thanks to an organization called Homes For Displaced Marlins.

The non-profit group has been raising money to buy RV’s from a salesman in Jasper, Texas.

Today four families received their new trailers.

Our Madeleine Dart reports.

The reaction on these families' faces when they saw their new home was priceless, many of them have been bouncing around from place to place after losing everything to Harvey.

The organization is asking for any donations, they have a long list of families in need of a trailer and any donated money helps.

If you'd like to help you can visit their Facebook Page, Homes For Displaced Marlins or website bringmarlinshome.com

