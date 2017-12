CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For some families Christmas Eve traditions involve waiting until midnight to open presents.

Others it is the sights and sounds of the neighborhood Christmas displays.

Each year some get bigger and brighter and Hampton street is no exception.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV