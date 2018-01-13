Many participate in the 2018 Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Queens Contest

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Many members gathered at the Tuloso Midway Performing Arts Center to witness the who will be crowned as the Queen of the 2018 Livestock Show.

These young ladies took their talents to the stage with their lavish outfits and talents.

Former Queen of the Livestock Show Reagan Hoelscher, advising the contestants to take advantage of this moment, represent your community, and show others what the Nueces County Jr Livestock Show is all about.

The Queen of the 2018 Livestock Show goes to Rebecca Plagen from the Calallen Future Farmers of America (FFA).

