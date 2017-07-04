KIII
MAP: Mayor's Big Bang Celebration Parade

KIII Staff , KIII 3:41 PM. CDT July 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Mayor's Big Bang Celebration Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday on North Shoreline Boulevard at Power Street and ends on South Shoreline Boulevard at Park Avenue.

Corpus Christi's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration schedule

