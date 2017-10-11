KIII
Close

MAP: The City's latest brush, debris pickup schedule

The City of Corpus Christi is working on the final phase of cleaning up reminders of Hurricane Harvey. In just two weeks, they plan to finish the first pass for collection of storm debris.

Jonathan Munson, KIII 11:55 AM. CDT October 11, 2017

The City of Corpus Christi is continuing to pick up brush left behind by Hurricane Harvey and want to keep residents informed about their pickup schedule and the progress that's been made.

MORE: City brush collection to finish first pass in next two weeks

Crews are currently working in the following areas:

  • Four crews are working in Area 5, Ayers Street to Doddridge Street, Staples Street to Ocean Drive
  • Two crews are working in Area 3B, Weber Road to Staples Street, Holly Road to SPID
  • Three crews are working in Area 4, Holly Road to Yorktown Boulevard, Everhart Road to Weber Road
  • Four crews are working in Area 8, NPID to Port Avenue, Morgan Street to I-37

For advice on expediting pickup, you can visit a website set up by the City.

The first cycle collection is still in progress and is estimated to be completed next week. Cycle 2 will follow and crews will be collecting debris including bulky items like construction materials including fencing.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories