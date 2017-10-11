MAP: The City's latest brush, debris pickup schedule

The City of Corpus Christi is continuing to pick up brush left behind by Hurricane Harvey and want to keep residents informed about their pickup schedule and the progress that's been made.

Crews are currently working in the following areas:

Four crews are working in Area 5, Ayers Street to Doddridge Street, Staples Street to Ocean Drive

Two crews are working in Area 3B, Weber Road to Staples Street, Holly Road to SPID

Three crews are working in Area 4, Holly Road to Yorktown Boulevard, Everhart Road to Weber Road

Four crews are working in Area 8, NPID to Port Avenue, Morgan Street to I-37

For advice on expediting pickup, you can visit a website set up by the City.

The first cycle collection is still in progress and is estimated to be completed next week. Cycle 2 will follow and crews will be collecting debris including bulky items like construction materials including fencing.

