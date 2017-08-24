MAPS: Is your home in a flood prone area?

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As Hurricane Harvey makes its way on shore, many residents who chose to ride out the storm here in the Coastal Bend are wondering if they live in a flood prone part of town.
The National Weather Service released a few maps that might help you determine if you're in a low-lying area.
Check them out here:
You can also click here to check them out.
