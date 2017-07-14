KIII
March of Dimes baby shower for parents in need

The 4th annual March of Dimes baby shower will run until 6:30pm Friday, July 14th right outside our KIII 3 News studios located at 5002 SPID. Baby items or monetary donations will be accepted.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 7:09 AM. CDT July 14, 2017

