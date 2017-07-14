Close March of Dimes baby shower for parents in need The 4th annual March of Dimes baby shower will run until 6:30pm Friday, July 14th right outside our KIII 3 News studios located at 5002 SPID. Baby items or monetary donations will be accepted. Heather Guajardo, KIII 7:09 AM. CDT July 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The 4th annual March of Dimes baby shower will run until 6:30pm Friday, July 14th right outside our KIII 3 News studios located at 5002 SPID. Baby items or monetary donations will be accepted. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Up River shooting investigation MacronTrumpHandshake PAAC online auction Suspected intoxication assault arrest Special Report - women heart health warning Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family Woman arrested with 9 kilos of cocaine 11-year-old turns herself in for suspected false report Spark program for youths Only Taco Cabana in CCTX closes More Stories Fire damages two townhomes in Flour Bluff Jul 14, 2017, 7:30 a.m. March of Dimes baby shower for parents in need Jul 14, 2017, 7:09 a.m. Ingleside senior receives the Ronald Reagan… Jul 14, 2017, 6:23 a.m.
