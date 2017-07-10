March of Dimes Community Baby Shower at our Kiii-TV studios

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Kiii-TV is partnering with the March of Dimes to help end premature birth in South Texas. You can help this Friday at the annual Community Baby Shower!

Organizers are asking for baby supplies to be dropped off at the Kiii-TV studios located at 5002 SPID. Needed supplies include diapers, baby wipes and even formula.

The Community Baby Shower will run from 5 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday.

