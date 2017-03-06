Mark Scott files for mayor despite Council decision

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's been nearly a week since Corpus Christi's City Council deemed him ineligible to run for mayor, but that did not stop former Councilman Mark Scott from putting his hat in the ring Monday afternoon.

Now the City Secretary said she will make a final decision by early next week. A special meeting will be held Friday to clarify Scott’s eligibility.

Council voted 6-1 last Tuesday to exclude him from the upcoming May 6 special election for the Corpus Christi Mayor's seat, left vacant by former Mayor Dan McQueen just over a month after he took office.

Scott had previously announced his intent to run for mayor when he resigned from his seat on City Council -- a move that became a point of contention with some in Council. During last Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Carolyn Vaughn hired a San Antonio attorney to make a presentation as to why Scott should not be eligible to run based on our City Charter.

Kiii News Reporter Madeleine Dart has been following this story and came back with an update.

(© 2017 KIII)