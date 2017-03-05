Mark Scott will still file for mayoral candidacy

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Former council member Mark Scott says he will still file to run for mayor on Monday.

Scott sent out a statement Kiii saying he plans to be at City Hall Monday afternoon to file his paperwork with the city secretary, despite council's decision this past week.

It was last Tuesday when members of city council voted to declare him ineligible to run for mayor in the upcoming special election on May 6th.

Council members contending Scott violated his term limits when he resigned during his third term early in order to run for office.

