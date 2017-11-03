Mark you calendar for this year's Jewish Food Festival

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Attend this year's Jewish Food Festival happening on November 11th and 12th from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Congregation Beth Israel.

Entry to this event is free but you will have to pay for the food.

Expect a raffle, silent auction and magician for the kids in addition to all of the delicious treats.

For more information, visit their facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/JewishFoodFestival/

