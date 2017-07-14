KIII
Mark your calendars for Mandela Day Corpus Christi

Happening at Heritage Park on Saturday July 22nd from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 10:10 AM. CDT July 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Mark your calendars and make plans to head out to Heritage Park on July 22nd for this year's 3rd Annual Mandela Day Corpus Christi, happening from 5 PM- 7 PM

This is a FREE multi-cultural event in honor of the Novel Peace Prize recipient, Nelson Mandela, who impacted positive change through inspiration every day.

Expect food trucks, live bands, dance performances and lots of vendors. The Bayou City Brass Band will be the featured band of the night.

Kristin Diaz will be the Mistress of Ceremonies.

