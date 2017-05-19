CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Mark your calendar's for this year's South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind Rubber Duck Roundup this Memorial Day Weekend at Cole Park.

There will be an opportunity to "adopt" your ducks and purchase "Quack-tivity" carnival tickets before the event this Sunday, May 21st at La Palmera Mall.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/199240673922727/

STX Lighthouse for the Blind website: http://www.stlb.net/

