KIII
Close

Mark your calendar's for this year's South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind Rubber Duck Roundup

Support the South Texas Lighthouse of the Bling this Memorial Day weekend.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:36 AM. CDT May 19, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Mark your calendar's for this year's South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind Rubber Duck Roundup this Memorial Day Weekend at Cole Park. 

There will be an opportunity to "adopt" your ducks and purchase "Quack-tivity" carnival tickets before the event this Sunday, May 21st at La Palmera Mall. 

For more information click on the links below.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/199240673922727/

STX Lighthouse for the Blind website: http://www.stlb.net/

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories