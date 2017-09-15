KIII
Mass celebration and book signing planned for the late Dr. Hector P. Garcia

Cecilia Akers stopped by First Edition to explain the various events coming up celebrating her late father.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:57 AM. CDT September 15, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The civil rights pioneer from South Texas has several events planned. Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Incarnate Word Academy is hosting a special Mass for Dr. Garcia's contributions supporting human rights. At 11:30 a.m. at Del Mar College west campus a luncheon is taking place. Finally, round the day out at 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Legacy Hall, a Dr. Hector P. Garcia endowment signing is taking place. 

