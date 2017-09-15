Mass celebration and book signing planned for the late Dr. Hector P. Garcia

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The civil rights pioneer from South Texas has several events planned. Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Incarnate Word Academy is hosting a special Mass for Dr. Garcia's contributions supporting human rights. At 11:30 a.m. at Del Mar College west campus a luncheon is taking place. Finally, round the day out at 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Legacy Hall, a Dr. Hector P. Garcia endowment signing is taking place.

