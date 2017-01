CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A large fire took over houses, livestock, and brush in Sinton on Sunday.

The flames started consuming land of County Road 38A.

One resident lost a couple of farm houses and goats.

Firefighters from San Patricio and Mathis drenched the land around the main hot spot so it would no spread any further and the fire would burn out.

(© 2017 KIII)