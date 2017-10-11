Masterpiece in a Day Arts Competiton

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For one day only, Coastal Bend resident will be invited to find their creativity at the Marina Arts District's Masterpiece in a Day Arts Competition.

The competition takes placed this weekend on Saturday at the Marina Arts District in downtown Corpus Christi and will include activities such as a visual art competition, poetry and prose competition, music competition and art parade. Winner can expect cash prizes up to $750.

This years theme is the "heArt of the community," the event is free and open to the public. For more information on how you can participate, click here.

