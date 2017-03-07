Mathis mini-storage fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Fire Crews in Mathis battled a fire that broke out around 5:30 Tuesday morning. The fire started at the Mathis Mini Storage along F.M. 459 and Mary Street.

Emergency teams from Mathis and Sandia Fire Departments responded. Initial reports show at least 12 units were destroyed. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

No one was injured. Three News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

