Mathis Police looking for suspect who robbed Circle K

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Mathis Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K on Wednesday.

The suspect entered the Circle K Convenience Store located at South Highway 359 and Interstate Highway 37 and allegedly committed armed robbery.

He used a large screwdriver to threaten the store clerk and left the store with the contents of the sales register.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, if you recognize him or have any information that could lead to an arrest, call the Mathis Police Department at (361) 547-2213.

