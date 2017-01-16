Mayor Dan McQueen makes public appearance following Facebook controversy

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Mayor Dan McQueen made his first public appearance Monday night following a Facebook post that generated a lot of questions.

After a little over a month in office, McQueen took to social media to sound off what seems to be his frustrations with fellow council members and the media.

It was around noon Monday when McQueen posted the following on his personal Facebook page: "On a Day of Unity, I find a City of Divisiveness. Dr. King and I both are graduates of Boston University, and I find my-self in a city named, "The Body of Christ" (IRONIC). However, in the past 35 Days, I have been attacked by council as being Sexist, Racist and continue to fight attacks from Media and the public. I just don't see the VALUE in this fight for 600 more. I had such HOPE for our city. God Bless Corpus Christi!"

Our Bill Churchwell has more on the story.

