Mayor Dan McQueen takes to Facebook to resign

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen, not long after an exclusive sit-down interview with 3News Wednesday, posted on his reactivated Facebook account that he is resigning from his position.

"Consider this my resignation. I resign immediately. The city can no longer deal with such differing views and divisiveness. I step down from my position as Mayor, in order to allow the council and city to regain focus on success. Sorry, they are now into my ex-wives and kids. Nothing good will come from that mess."

Corpus Christi City Spokesperson Kim Womack spoke with 3News not long after McQueen's post.

"At this point we are aware of the Facebook posting. Our understanding is that he intends to resign. That would be tendered to the City Secretary's Office. From there, it would go on the agenda for the council to determine if they would accept his resignation," Womack said. "Our legal team, our City Attorney, is working on the next steps and options for how the City will respond."

3News later confirmed that former city council members Chad Magill and Mark Scott are both planning to run for mayor.

