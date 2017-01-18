CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -

3 News has received a copy of Mayor Dan McQueen's letter of resignation following his announcement Wednesday.

It reads:

"Consider this my resignation. I resign

immediately. The city can no longer deal with

such differing views and divisiveness. I step

down from my position as Mayor, in order to

allow the council and city to regain focus on

success.

Thanks,

Dan McQueen"

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

