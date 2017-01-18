CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -
3 News has received a copy of Mayor Dan McQueen's letter of resignation following his announcement Wednesday.
It reads:
"Consider this my resignation. I resign
immediately. The city can no longer deal with
such differing views and divisiveness. I step
down from my position as Mayor, in order to
allow the council and city to regain focus on
success.
Thanks,
Dan McQueen"
