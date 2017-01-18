KIII
Mayor Dan McQueen's letter of resignation

Kiii Staff , KIII 3:57 PM. CST January 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -  
 
3 News has received a copy of Mayor Dan McQueen's letter of resignation following his announcement Wednesday.
 
It reads:
 
"Consider this my resignation. I resign 
 
immediately. The city can no longer deal with 
 
such differing views and divisiveness. I step 
 
down from my position as Mayor, in order to 
 
allow the council and city to regain focus on 
 
success.
 
Thanks,
Dan McQueen"
 
We will keep you updated on this developing story.
 

