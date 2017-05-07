Mayor Elect Joe McComb Discusses New Role

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -

Joe McComb who said he was cautiously optimistic going into the race for mayor during the special election won with 52 percent of the vote, which was more than 11,000 votes.

Former Mayor Nelda Martinez conceded from the race after early voting results showed McComb with a sizable lead. Martinez ended up with about 30 percent of the votes.

McComb's victory will prevent a run-off election and in turn save more than $200,000 dollars that it would have cost to hold that run-off. His win will also bring stability to city council which has been without a permanent mayor since Dan McQueen resigned after only serving 37 days in the position back in January.

Mayor-elect Joe McComb said he's excited to move the city forward and is ready to focus on the city's infrastructure needs.

McComb joined our Bill Churchwell on 3 News First Edition to discuss his transition to his new role. He said, "number one, we got to make sure the city gets moving. We are right at the beginning of the budget process and that's one of the main things we have to look at, because we only got a certain amount of money do all the work everybody wants us to do. We have to pay close attention and set our priorities. From the council's comments in the past, all of our goals are we want to address our infrastructure, our water, waste water and our streets. We're going to be focused on that. and there will be some tough decisions, because if you don't have enough money you can't do everything. We are going to do the most we can with the money we have on the biggest projects we need to get done in terms of our infrastructure."

McComb is already serving as a city council member. Once he is sworn in as mayor later this month, his council seat will become vacant. It's expected fellow council members will accept applications for the vacancy and go through a process of selecting someone to fill the seat.

