Mayor Joe McComb establishes Hurricane Harvey relief fund

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - To help with recovery efforts for Hurricane Harvey, Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb has established a fund at the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.

Donations to this fund are tax deductible and will given to local coastal communities in Nueces, San Patricio, Bee, Refugio and Aransas Counties. The funds will be broken up to governmental entities with a focus on community infrastructure and revitalization. They will also be granted to qualified entities like local charitable organizations. Mayor McComb is happy to work with donors to direct funds to an area they want to concentrate on.

Checks may be made out to “Mayor’s Hurricane Harvey Fund” and mailed to either of these two addresses:

Coastal Bend Community Foundation

615 Upper North Broadway, Suite #1950

Corpus Christi, TX 78041

Mayor Joe McComb

P.O Box 1689

Corpus Christi, TX 78403