Mayor McComb: Power restored to the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Facility

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Power to the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Facility in Corpus Christi has been restored according to Mayor Joe McComb, and the City is hoping to expedite the process of recalling the water boil advisory.

McComb said the precautionary water boil advisory that the City was placed under Friday was due to a power outage at the facility. Once the facility is up and running, water testing will begin and they expect to have results in by Sunday.

The mayor said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality would then have to sign off on the test results. He hopes to get that process expedited so that water can be restored as soon as possible.

