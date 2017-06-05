Mayor McComb says the City of Corpus Christi has no water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said the City of Corpus Christi no longer has any water restrictions at a discussion on Monday.

Mayor McComb along with the City's water officials met to go over the revised Drought Contingency Plan and its impact on the water restriction drought stages.

The Mayor said the City is no longer in stage one restrictions all the time.

The goal of a stage one water restriction is to achieve a voluntary 5% reduction in daily treated water demand.

It requested water customers to voluntarily limit the irrigation of landscaped areas to once per week, practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes.

The City will also start taking Lake Texana levels into consideration when determining drought conditions.

Water officials used to only look at Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Levels.

For a look at the Drought Contingency Plan, click on the link.





